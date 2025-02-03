Delta jet makes emergency landing at MSP Airport

A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Amsterdam was forced to return to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport shortly after takeoff and make an emergency landing Sunday afternoon.
None of the 272 passengers onboard Delta flight 160 was hurt as the Airbus A330 safely landed without incident about 5:25 p.m. after pilots reported a mechanical failure of of the aircraft’s flaps, according to a statement from the airline.
“We apologize to our customers for this delay in their travels,” the airline’s statement said.
All passengers were rebooked on other flights to Amsterdam, the airline said.
The plane took off about 4:20 p.m. and circled the north metro for about an hour before returning to MSP, according to data posted on flight-tracking website flightware.com.
The incident occurred about a week after a helicopter collided with an American Airlines flight trying to land at Washington D.C.‘s Reagan National Airport, killing 67 people.
