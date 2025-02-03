News & Politics

Delta jet makes emergency landing at MSP Airport

No one on Delta Flight 160 from Minneapolis to Amsterdam was injured

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 3, 2025 at 1:01PM
The company logo graces the side of a Delta Air Lines jetliner at Denver International Airport in Denver, on June 26, 2019. (David Zalubowski/The Associated Press)

A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Amsterdam was forced to return to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport shortly after takeoff and make an emergency landing Sunday afternoon.

None of the 272 passengers onboard Delta flight 160 was hurt as the Airbus A330 safely landed without incident about 5:25 p.m. after pilots reported a mechanical failure of of the aircraft’s flaps, according to a statement from the airline.

“We apologize to our customers for this delay in their travels,” the airline’s statement said.

All passengers were rebooked on other flights to Amsterdam, the airline said.

The plane took off about 4:20 p.m. and circled the north metro for about an hour before returning to MSP, according to data posted on flight-tracking website flightware.com.

The incident occurred about a week after a helicopter collided with an American Airlines flight trying to land at Washington D.C.‘s Reagan National Airport, killing 67 people.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

