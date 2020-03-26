Delta Air Lines temporarily ended Minnesota’s direct connections to Hawaii and most places overseas, including Canada, part of the ongoing reduction in its flight capacity as demand continues to weaken for air travel.

Delta, the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, ended its daily direct flight to Honolulu on Thursday. The carrier last week said it was reducing its overall capacity by 70%, and would park 600 of its approximately 900 airplanes as demand for travel plunged amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline will end the daily direct flights between MSP and Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport on April 1.

Delta already cut flights to London and Amsterdam from MSP. The airline is now only flying to London once a day from Atlanta and to Amsterdam once a day from Atlanta and Detroit.

Flights to between MSP and Vancouver and Toronto will be suspended on Saturday. The last round-trip to Montreal flew earlier this week.

In the past few days, Delta also suspended flights for the time being from MSP to Liberia, Costa Rica, and Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands.

In most cases, Delta does not expect to resume international flights until at least June 1.

The airline parked scores of planes at its Hartsfield International Airport in Atlanta, where a runway and taxiways were closed to accommodate them. It flew others to logistics airports in Arizona and California that offer parking services for air fleets.