Delta drops outlook for 2025 and says growth has stalled in trade war

Delta Airlines pulled its guidance for 2025 Wednesday as the trade war scrambles expectations for business and household spending and depresses bookings across the travel sector.
''With broad economic uncertainty around global trade, growth has largely stalled," CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement on Wednesday. "In this slower-growth environment, we are protecting margins and cash flow by focusing on what we can control. This includes reducing planned capacity growth in the second half of the year to flat over last year while actively managing costs and capital expenditures.''
In the first quarter, Delta earned $240 million, or 37 cents per share. A year earlier it earned $37 million, or 6 cents per share.
Stripping out one time costs and benefits, earnings were 46 cents per share. That's better than the 40 cents per share analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research predicted.
Yet shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. declined before the opening bell and the sector has been battered this year as investors, anticipating trouble from rising tariffs, put their money elsewhere. Shares are down 41% this year for the nation's most profitable airline, which is better than rivals American and United.
Quarterly operating revenue climbed to $14.04 billion from $13.75 billion, beating Wall Street's estimate of $13.81 billion.
The average fuel price per gallon declined to $2.47 from $2.79.
Delta cut its first-quarter earnings and revenue outlook last month, saying at the time that a recent decline in consumer and corporate confidence amid growing uncertainty over the economy was weakening domestic demand.