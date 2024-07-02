Delta to Tulum

Delta Air Lines is expanding its warm-weather options for next winter, including an all-new connection to a Mexican gem. With little fanfare last week, Delta added weekly flights from Minneapolis-St. Paul to the new airport in Tulum, Mexico (TQO), on Saturdays from Dec. 21 to April 5. The Caribbean coastal town is considered a more laid-back alternative to nearby Cancun, and a gateway to the all-inclusive resorts of the Riviera Maya. On July 1, we spotted round-trip fares for Jan. 4-11 as low as $469 in economy, or 30,000 SkyMiles plus $110. (Those prices are subject to change.) The four-hour flight is on a Boeing 737-800.

Delta previously announced it was adding service from MSP to the Caribbean islands of Aruba and St. Maarten, and increasing flights to Grand Cayman and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Sun Country Airlines also flies the latter four routes.

'The Bear' food tour in Chicago

Claudia Dietrich and Ross Lloyd boarded a bus bound for the hottest tourist spot in Chicago's River North neighborhood. The couple weren't deterred by the winding line out the front door. Their destination? Mr. Beef, the no-frills sandwich joint featured on Hulu's smash hit "The Bear." It's the first stop on a guided food tour inspired by the series. A traditional Chicago sandwich shop may seem like an unconventional excursion. But since "The Bear" debuted, tourists have flocked to Mr. Beef, which opened in 1963. Chicago Food & City Tours began the themed excursions in November after months of requests from guests. The tour is modeled after an episode when sous chef Sydney treks across the city to try different restaurants "This is something that brought us to Chicago, there's no doubt about that," said Dietrich, a 72-year-old Milwaukee resident. "I just think the show is so authentic. And you can practically taste the food when you watch."

Airbnb vs. hotels

Upgraded Points recently analyzed average nightly rates for hotels and Airbnbs in 100 of the largest U.S. cities to reveal where it's worth it to book a hotel stay over an Airbnb or vice versa. Airbnb was determined to be more cost-effective in 71 of the 100 cities, with an average nightly rate of $156 (entire homes only) compared with $208 for hotels. In some cities in the Midwest, the difference was roughly $200 per night.

The top U.S. cities where hotels cost more than Airbnbs included: Milwaukee (hotel average $351 vs. Airbnb average $138); Chicago (hotel average $364 vs. Airbnb average $166) Omaha (hotel $343 vs. Airbnb $145); and Cleveland (hotel $322 vs. Airbnb $125).

The top U.S. cities where Airbnbs cost more than hotels included: Madison, Wis. (Airbnb $223 vs. hotel $167); Tucson (Airbnb $142 vs. hotel $99); Bakersfield, Calif. (Airbnb $164 vs. hotel $123); and Jackson, Miss. (Airbnb $1501 vs. hotel $113).

