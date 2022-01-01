BOONE, N.C. — Adrian Delph had 29 points as Appalachian State defeated Louisiana-Monroe 77-69 on Saturday.
Donovan Gregory had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Mountaineers (7-8, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Michael Almonacy added 13 points and 10 assists. CJ Huntley had 12 points.
Koreem Ozier had 19 points for the Warhawks (8-6, 0-2). Nika Metskhvarishvili added 17 points. Andre Jones had 14 points and seven rebounds.
