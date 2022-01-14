BOONE, N.C. — Adrian Delph had 16 points and seven rebounds as Appalachian State narrowly beat Coastal Carolina 61-60 on Thursday night.

Donovan Gregory made a go-ahead basket in the lane with 31 seconds left and Justin Forrest blocked a shot in the final seconds to secure it.

Michael Almonacy had 10 points for Appalachian State (9-9, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference). Gregory added 10 points and eight rebounds, and CJ Huntley had 11 rebounds.

Vince Cole scored a season-high 25 points for the Chanticleers (9-7, 1-3). Essam Mostafa added 19 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

