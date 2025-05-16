ISTANBUL — Delegations from Russia and Ukraine meet in Istanbul for their first direct peace talks in 3 years.
Delegations from Russia and Ukraine meet in Istanbul for their first direct peace talks in 3 years
Delegations from Russia and Ukraine meet in Istanbul for their first direct peace talks in 3 years.
The Associated Press
May 16, 2025 at 10:43AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Two of the biggest US cable companies, Charter Communications and Cox Communications, seek merger in $34.5 billion deal
Two of the biggest US cable companies, Charter Communications and Cox Communications, seek merger in $34.5 billion deal.