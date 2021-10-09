DOVER, Del. — Michael Chris-Ike and Sy'Veon Wilkerson each topped the century mark in rushing yards and scored two touchdowns apiece and Delaware State beat NCCAA-member Virginia Lynchburg 56-6 on Saturday.
Chris-Ike ran for 102 yards and Wilkerson 101. The Hornets (3-3) scored 42 points in the second quarter following a scoreless first.
Jared Lewis threw a pair of scores; one to Bizzett Woodley and the other to Trey Gross.
Darrius Sample threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Gray for the Dragons.
