Delaware Democrats back Sarah McBride's bid to become first openly transgender person in US Congress

The audit found that, during seven years as his wife's campaign treasurer, Dana Long wrote 112 checks to himself or cash. The checks totaled just under $300,000 and should have been reported as campaign expenditures. Instead, 109 were not disclosed in finance reports, and the other four, payable to Dana Long, were reported as being written to someone else. Hall-Long has said the checks reflect repayment of loans that she made to her campaign but did not report.