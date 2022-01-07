CINCINNATI — David DeJulius had 22 points and Mika Adams-Woods scored 17 and Cincinnati beat SMU 77-60 on Thursday night.
John Newman III added 12 points for Cincinnati (11-4, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) which scored a season-high 44-first half points and led by 17 at intermission.
Kendric Davis had 16 points for the Mustangs (11-4, 2-1), whose eight-game win streak came to an end. Emmanuel Bandoumel scored 13 and Michael Weathers 11.
