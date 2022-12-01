CINCINNATI — David Dejulius had 22 points in Cincinnati's 86-60 win against NJIT on Wednesday night.
Dejulius was 9 of 15 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) for the Bearcats (5-3). Landers Nolley II shot 5 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to add 18 points. Mika Adams-Woods recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc.
Adam Hess finished with 13 points for the Highlanders (1-6). Kevin Osawe added 13 points and Kjell de Graaf finished with nine points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
