CHICAGO — New England defender DeJuan Jones replaced Joe Scally on the United States roster for Tuesday night's exhibition against Oman at St. Paul, Minnesota.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said Monday that Scally left the team for family reasons. Scally was an unused substitute in Saturday's 3-0 win over Uzbekistan in a friendly.
Jones, 26, made his U.S. debut in January and has six international appearances.
The U.S. also will be without goalkeeper Matt Turner, who returned to Britain for the birth of a daughter. Ethan Horvath and Drake Callender are the goalkeepers remaining with the team.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
With Rubiales finally out, Spanish soccer ready to leave embarrassing chapter behind
Spanish soccer is ready to move forward, three weeks after its women's team won the Women's World Cup but had its celebrations marred by a kiss that ignited a crisis.
High Schools
Prep Athletes of the Week: Every season she gets better. This season she doesn't lose
Chanhassen's Marissa Long opened the season with two victories, evidence that her improvement continues.
Sports
AP Top 25 Reality Check: Alabama's latest slip out of the top five continues a trend for Tide.
So much about Nick Saban's 17 seasons at Alabama represents unprecedented success in college football football that even the slightest dip in performance is notable.
Sports
DeJuan Jones replaces Joe Scally on US soccer roster vs. Oman
New England defender DeJuan Jones replaced Joe Scally on the United States roster for Tuesday night's exhibition against Oman at St. Paul, Minnesota.
Sports
Analysis: For USA Basketball, the focus immediately shifts to the Paris Olympics
There was a long flight awaiting USA Basketball on Monday. Manila to Los Angeles, about 13 hours on a chartered jet that didn't have the wi-fi that's necessary to communicate with the outside world from 30,000 feet. No texting, no emails.