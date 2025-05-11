Sports

DeJuan Jones and Cristian Arango score goals for Earthquakes in 2-0 win over Rapids

DeJuan Jones scored his first goal of the season, Cristian Arango also scored for San Jose and the Earthquakes beat the Colorado Rapids 2-0 on Saturday night.

May 11, 2025 at 3:43AM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — DeJuan Jones scored his first goal of the season, Cristian Arango also scored for San Jose and the Earthquakes beat the Colorado Rapids 2-0 on Saturday night.

Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as ''Daniel'' — had five saves for the Earthquakes.

Vítor Costa played a one-touch pass from the left side to the center of the area where a changing Jones slammed home a first-timer to open the scoring in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.

Arango made it 2-0 in the 67th after he deflected a pass by Colorado's Chidozie Awaziem, ran onto the loose ball and then chipped a shot over goalkeeper Zack Steffen into the net.

Steffen finished with three saves.

The Rapids (4-4-4) are winless in four consecutive games.

San Jose (5-6-1), which beat Portland last time out to snap a three-game losing streak, has won back-to-back games.

Steffen had 12 saves and Calvin Harris capped the scoring in the 71st minute — his only goal of the season — for Colorado in a 2-1 road win over the Earthquakes 2-1 on March 15.

