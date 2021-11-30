SAN ANTONIO — Dhieu Deing had 27 points and 11 rebounds as UTSA beat St. Mary's (TX) 75-65 on Monday night.
Jacob Germany had 18 points for UTSA (5-3). Cedrick Alley Jr. added 12 rebounds.
Caleb Jordan had 17 points for the Rattlers. Mamady Djikine added 15 points and eight rebounds. Kobe Magee had 11 points.
