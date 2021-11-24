SAN ANTONIO — Dhieu Deing had 26 points as UTSA beat Lamar 79-73 on Wednesday.
Jordan Ivy-Curry and Jacob Germany added 13 points apiece for UTSA (4-3).
Davion Buster had 22 points for the Cardinals (1-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. C.J. Roberts added 17 points. Valentin Catt had 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
