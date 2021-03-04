RICHMOND, Va. — Ronnie DeGray III had 19 points as fifth-seeded UMass romped past 13th seeded Saint Joseph's 100-66 in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney second round on Thursday.

The Minutemen (8-5) play fourth-seeded Saint Louis in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Javohn Garcia added 17 points for the Minutemen, while Tre Mitchell chipped in 15. Garcia also had seven assists, while Mitchell posted 11 rebounds. Noah Fernandes, Carl Pierre and T.J. Weeks each had 14 points for UMass.

It was the first time this season UMass scored at least 100 points.

UMass posted a season-high 15 3-pointers, second-most in A-10 tourney history.

UMass scored 59 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Jordan Hall had 18 points for the Hawks (5-15). Taylor Funk added 14 points. Cameron Brown had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Ryan Daly, the Hawks' leading scorer entering the contest at 20 points per game, was held to 7 points (2 of 10).

