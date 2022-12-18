BOISE, Idaho — Tyson Degenhart had 17 points in Boise State's 77-57 victory against Oakland on Sunday night.
Degenhart was 5 of 9 shooting with a 3-pointer for the Broncos (10-2). Chibuzo Agbo scored 16 points, Max Rice had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Boise State has won nine straight.
Trey Townsend led the Golden Grizzlies (2-10) with 30 points and eight rebounds. Oakland has lost seven in a row.
Boise State entered halftime up 31-24.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Burrow throws for 4 TDs, Bengals rally past Buccaneers 34-23
Joe Burrow threw for four second-half touchdowns and the surging Cincinnati Bengals rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-23 for their sixth straight victory on Sunday.
Sports
Jones snags lateral on final play, Raiders stun Patriots
Defensive end Chandler Jones grabbed a bizarre, unnecessary lateral by New England's Jakobi Meyers out of the air on the final play and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown, giving the Las Vegas Raiders a 30-24 victory over the Patriots on Sunday.
Sports
Bridges, Abdur-Rahim lead Georgia past Notre Dame 77-62
Braelen Bridges scored 18 points, Jabri Abdur-Rahim posted a double-double off the bench and Georgia breezed to a 77-62 victory over Notre Dame on Sunday.
Sports
Knicks rally to beat Pacers 109-106 for 7th straight victory
Jalen Brunson scored 30 points, Julius Randle made six free throws in the final minute and the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 109-106 on Sunday for their NBA-best seventh consecutive victory.
Sports
Messi's hometown of Rosario celebrates after World Cup win
The streets of Lionel Messi's hometown of Rosario erupted in celebration on Sunday after Argentina beat France to win its third World Cup title.