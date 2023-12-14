Introduction: Host Michael Rand was somewhat amused by the scuffle between the Bucks and Pacers over who got to keep the official game ball from Wednesday's game. Plus some thoughts on Draymond Green's indefinite suspension.

7:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins Rand ahead of Thursday's game at Dallas, part of a 16-game stretch that will test Minnesota in new ways. Can the Wolves — and their fans — navigate this daunting slate of games?

34:00: A bad NFL rule might force us to agree with the Packers.

