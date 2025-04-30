Defense tries to chip away at murder charges against 3 ex-officers in Tyre Nichols' death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Testimony in the trial of three former Memphis officers charged with fatally beating Tyre Nichols resumes Wednesday, a day after defense attorneys sought to chip away at accusations that the officers used unnecessary force to subdue Nichols after he ran from a traffic stop.
Former Memphis officer Desmond Mills Jr. took the stand Tuesday as a prosecution witness against Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith, who have pleaded not guilty to state charges including second-degree murder in the death of Nichols. The three defendants already face the prospect of years behind bars after they were convicted of federal charges last year.
Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, fled a January 2023 traffic stop after he was yanked out of his car, pepper sprayed and hit with a Taser. Five officers who are also Black caught up with him and punched, kicked and hit Nichols with a police baton, struggling to handcuff him as he called out for his mother just steps from his home.
The officers are charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.
Footage of the beating was captured by a police pole camera and also showed the officers milling about, talking and laughing as Nichols struggled. His death led to national protests, raised the volume on calls for police reforms in the U.S. and directed intense scrutiny toward the police force in Memphis, a majority-Black city.
Mills and another officer involved in the beating, Emmitt Martin, have agreed to plead guilty to the state charges and are not standing trial with their ex-colleagues under deals with prosecutors. They also pleaded guilty in federal court, where sentencing for all five officers is pending.
Mills testified Tuesday that he regrets his failure to stop the beating, which led to Nichols' death three days later from what an autopsy described as blunt force trauma.
As Nichols was struggling with Bean and Smith, who were holding Nichols on the ground, Mills tried to pepper-spray Nichols, but he ended up spraying himself, which made him angry, he said.