Defense seeks to undermine accuser's credibility in New Hampshire youth center sex abuse case

Under questioning from defense lawyer Maya Dominguez, Maunsell acknowledged Wednesday that she lied at age 15 when she told a counselor she had a baby, and that in contrast to her trial testimony, she did not tell police in 2020 that Malavet had kissed her or that he had assaulted her in a storage closet. But she denied the lawyer's claim that she appeared ''angry or exasperated'' when questioned about Malavet in 2002.