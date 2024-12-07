SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announces $1 billion more in longer-term US weapons support for Ukraine.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announces $1 billion more in longer-term US weapons support for Ukraine
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announces $1 billion more in longer-term US weapons support for Ukraine.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 7, 2024 at 9:34PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announces $1 billion more in longer-term US weapons support for Ukraine
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announces $1 billion more in longer-term US weapons support for Ukraine.