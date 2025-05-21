WASHINGTON — Defense Department says it accepts Boeing 747 from Qatar and will "ensure proper security measures" for use by Trump.
Defense Department says it accepts Boeing 747 from Qatar and will "ensure proper security measures" for use by Trump
Defense Department says it accepts Boeing 747 from Qatar and will "ensure proper security measures" for use by Trump.
The Associated Press
May 21, 2025 at 5:01PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Federal judge blocks Trump's firing of two Democratic members of privacy oversight board.