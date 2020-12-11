Prosecutors in the George Floyd case delayed sharing important evidence with defense attorneys for months and should be sanctioned by the court, a defense attorney argued in a motion filed Friday.

Robert Paule, who represents former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, also asked Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill to move the trial from March 8 to July 5 because of the delays.

Thao and former police officers Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are charged in Floyd's May 25 killing in Minneapolis.

"The State has repeatedly disclosed discovery months after the Court ordered them to do so and has caused harm to the Defense's preparation for trial, which in turn is endangering Mr. Thao's federal and state Constitutional guaranteed rights to a fair trial," Paule wrote.

Cahill issued an order on June 30 ordering prosecutors to share all evidence by Aug. 14. Prosecutors have delayed sharing more than 15,000 pages of evidence over eight different incidents, Paule wrote.

Paule took particular issue with a delay in sharing an interview that Hennepin County Chief Medical Examiner Andrew Baker gave to investigators on July 8, in which Baker said Floyd's death was caused by his health issues combined with his exertion and restraint by police before he was eventually pinned on his stomach in the street.

Prosecutors were aware of the interview by at least Aug. 7, but didn't disclose it to the defense until Oct. 28, the motion said.

"Not only did this disclosure violate the Court's Order, but it appears to have been done in a manner designed to handicap the Defendant's Motion to Dismiss for Lack of Probable Cause," Paule wrote.

Paule and each of the attorneys for the other defendants filed separate motions earlier this year to dismiss the cases against their clients, which Cahill denied.

Paule asked Cahill to order the state to pay for attorneys' fees and costs caused by the delays, and to extend defense attorneys' deadlines to disclose their expert witnesses.

Attorney General Keith Ellison's office is leading the prosecution with assistance from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

