Defense and goaltending unlikely reasons why Oilers have moved on to Western Conference final

LAS VEGAS — The Oilers have been the team that didn't seem bothered by giving up four goals because they were more than capable of scoring at least five.
And, with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl anchoring the team, Edmonton can still win shootouts.
But winning a Stanley Cup has been elusive because an uncertain defense and shaky goaltending has largely been the Oilers' undoing. That doesn't appear to be the case anymore as they prepare to face Dallas or Winnipeg in the Western Conference final.
The Oilers wrapped up their second-round NHL playoff series by shutting out the Golden Knights over the final six periods of regulation and 7:14 of overtime to win in five games. Vegas, which finished fifth in the regular season with 3.34 goals per game, had trouble generating any kind of offense in those last two games.
The Golden Knights had just a combined 15 high-danger chances in those games, according to Natural Stat Trick, and 37 scoring chances overall.
''I think it was our commitment to not giving up odd-man rushes,'' Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse said. "Vegas is a very good team when it comes to odd-man rushes and capitalizing off of defensive turnovers. We were very conscious of keeping the five guys between our net and the puck and getting above their good-skating defensemen.
''So I think we had a much more conscious effort to get pucks deep and kind of play a simple game and build off that.''
That defense made life considerably easier for beleaguered goalie Stuart Skinner, who was benched just two games into the playoffs after allowing 11 goals in the first two games of the opening series against Los Angeles.