9 p.m. at Colorado Avalanche • Ball Arena • TNT, 100.3-FM

Wild update: This is the Wild's first trip to Colorado this season. Their two previous games vs. the Avalanche were at Xcel Energy Center, and the Wild dropped both. The team's 10-game point streak on the road (7-0-3) is the third longest in franchise history. During their 15-1-4 run, the Wild are averaging only two goals-against per game. They've given up one goal or none 27 times.

Avalanche update: The Stanley Cup champions are only one point back of the Wild with one game in hand. The Avalanche are on a 9-1 tear and have scored at least five goals in half those games. Leading the way is C Nathan MacKinnon, who has a team-high 95 points. His 61 points since Jan. 1 are the second most in the NHL. RW Mikko Rantanen is two goals shy of 50.