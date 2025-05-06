Defending PWHL champion Minnesota opens playoffs in rematch vs. Toronto; Montreal faces Ottawa

Feelings of relief quickly gave way to pride as Kendall Coyne Schofield assessed how the defending Walter Cup champion Minnesota Frost refused to let their PWHL season end with a whimper.
The Frost earned a return to the postseason by winning their final two games to clinch the fourth and final playoff berth by the slimmest of margins in a race Minnesota, Ottawa and Boston — the odd-team out by tiebreaker — finished with 44 points apiece.
For Coyne Schofield, Minnesota's closing flourish, capped by an 8-1 win at Boston on Saturday, was a reflection of the championship resolve the Frost showed in winning two decisive Game 5s to take the inaugural title.
''We needed to win two games in regulation to get to where we're at today, and we did that,'' Coyne Schofield said. ''So I think when I look back to last year, it's just how hard it is to win a five-game series. And to do it twice, I think that for me was unique in itself.''
The Frost have the championship pedigree entering their semifinal series rematch against Toronto opening on Wednesday. The Sceptres as well as the Montreal Victoire, who open against Ottawa on Thursday, carry over the weight of unfinished business following semifinal series losses last year.
And welcome the Charge to the postseason after clinching their first playoff spot on Katerina Mrazova's overtime goal on the last day of the regular season.
As if there wasn't enough intrigue, the regular-season champion Victoire added another subplot in opting to face third-seeded and regional rival Ottawa rather than the Frost.
''I think there's a lot of spice already. I don't know if we needed more motivation,'' Charge captain Brianne Jenner said. ''Yeah, I think it maybe adds a little chip on our shoulder.''