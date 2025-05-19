Defending PWHL champion Minnesota Frost face playoff newcomers Ottawa Charge in best-of-5 finals

Kendall Coyne Schofield delivered a cautionary message when assessing the edge in playoff experience she and the defending Walter Cup champion Minnesota Frost enjoy entering the PWHL Finals against the Ottawa Charge.
''Yeah, it helps, but it's not everything,'' Coyne Schofield said before the best-of-five series begins in Ottawa on Tuesday night. ''They just played an incredible four-game series the last week-and-a-half, too, right? And that's experience they just gained.''
The Frost have the championship experience in returning to the finals after a four-game semifinal series win over Toronto. The Charge, who knocked off regular-season champion Montreal in four games, are playoff newcomers after missing the postseason in the PWHL's inaugural season last year.
And the real lesson is how the regular season doesn't count for much as the finals once again feature a showdown between the two lower-seeded teams. The Charge finished third in the six-team standings and the Frost fourth — just as they did last year — with both clinching their respective berths with wins on the final day of the season.
''We have a lot of respect for Minnesota. Obviously, they were here last year and they went all the way,'' Charge captain Brianne Jenner said. ''We know it's going to be very hard. But our group has never shied away from hard work. We're pretty excited to get started.''
Minnesota's 23-player roster returned 16 from the squad that defeated Boston in five games last year. Ottawa features just four players with previous playoff experience — and they're all former Toronto players who lost a five-game semifinal series to Minnesota a year ago.
''It's just showing the parity that we have in our league,'' Minnesota coach Ken Klee said, referring to a regular season in which four points separated second-place Toronto and fifth-place Boston, with the Fleet eliminated by a tie-breaker after finishing tied with Ottawa and Minnesota.
Contrasting styles