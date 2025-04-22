Defending migrants was a priority for Pope Francis from the earliest days of his papacy

Advocating for migrants was one of Pope Francis' top priorities. His papacy saw a refugee crisis in the Mediterranean, skyrocketing numbers of migrants in the Americas, and declining public empathy that led to increasingly restrictive policies around the world.
Francis repeatedly took up the plight of migrants — from bringing asylum-seekers to the Vatican with him from overcrowded island camps to denouncing border initiatives of U.S. President Donald Trump. On the day before his death, Francis briefly met with Vice President JD Vance, with whom he had tangled long-distance over deportation plans.
Some memorable moments when Francis spoke out to defend migrants:
July 8, 2013, Lampedusa, Italy
For his first pastoral visit outside Rome following his election, Francis traveled to the Italian island of Lampedusa — a speck in the Mediterranean whose proximity to North Africa put it on the front line of many smuggling routes and deadly shipwrecks.
Meeting migrants who had been in Libya, he decried their suffering and denounced the ''globalization of indifference'' that met those who risked their lives trying to reach Europe.
A decade later, in a September 2023 visit to the multicultural French port of Marseille, Francis again blasted the ''fanaticism of indifference'' toward migrants as European policymakers doubled down on borders amid the rise of the anti-immigration far-right.
April 16, 2016, Lesbos, Greece