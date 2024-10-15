NEW YORK — Defending champion South Carolina ranked No. 1 in women's preseason AP Top 25 ahead of UConn, USC, Texas and UCLA.
Defending champion South Carolina ranked No. 1 in women's preseason AP Top 25 ahead of UConn, USC, Texas and UCLA
Defending champion South Carolina ranked No. 1 in women's preseason AP Top 25 ahead of UConn, USC, Texas and UCLA.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 15, 2024 at 3:59PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Judge blocks new Georgia rule that requires Election Day ballots to be counted by hand after close of voting
Judge blocks new Georgia rule that requires Election Day ballots to be counted by hand after close of voting.