MELBOURNE, Australia — Defending champion Sofia Kenin loses in second round at Australian Open.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Husband of medical assistant killed in Buffalo attack struggles to explain loss to their children
More from Star Tribune
Local Husband of medical assistant killed in Buffalo attack struggles to explain loss to their children
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune