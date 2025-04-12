Defending champion Scottie Scheffler fails to make a move, trails by 7 shots in Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The door was open all day for Scottie Scheffler.
The defending Masters champion failed to take advantage time and time again, leaving him seven shots behind leader Rory McIlroy with a round left in his bid to join Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win three green jackets in a four-year span.
Scheffler wasn't particularly sharp Saturday and failed to give himself many birdie opportunities. In fact, he spent the vast majority of the day scrambling to save par and the reality is his even-par 72 could have been much worse.
He was at 5-under 211 for the tournament.
''At times I felt good, at times I felt bad,'' Scheffler said. ''I just couldn't really get anything going. I had to scramble a lot today, actually. I got off to a good start (with a birdie on No. 2), but after that I didn't really feel like I gave myself enough opportunities, and the opportunities that I did have, I didn't really quite take advantage of.''
A Scheffler comeback isn't impossible.
Anything can happen on Sunday at the Masters.
In 1956, Jack Burke Jr., a 33-year-old pro who hadn't won a tournament since 1953, trailed leader Ken Venturi by eight strokes entering the final round and rallied to win after shooting 71. Venturi, then a rookie, collapsed with an 80.