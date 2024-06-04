PARIS — Defending champion Novak Djokovic withdraws from the French Open with a knee injury, tournament says.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Feeding Our Future trial juror dismissed after woman offers $120,000 in cash to acquit defendants
More from Star Tribune
Local Feeding Our Future trial juror dismissed after woman offers $120,000 in cash to acquit defendants
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune