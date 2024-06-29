BERLIN — Defending champion Italy knocked out of the European Championship last 16 by Switzerland.
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud With time running out, Sartell school board approves employee contracts — but not without a fight
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud With time running out, Sartell school board approves employee contracts — but not without a fight
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud With time running out, Sartell school board approves employee contracts — but not without a fight
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud With time running out, Sartell school board approves employee contracts — but not without a fight
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune