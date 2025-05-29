Wires

Defending champion Florida Panthers advance to third straight Stanley Cup final, beating Carolina 5-3 in Game 5

The Associated Press
May 29, 2025 at 2:59AM

RALEIGH, N.C. — Defending champion Florida Panthers advance to third straight Stanley Cup final, beating Carolina 5-3 in Game 5.

