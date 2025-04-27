Defending champ Barcelona routs Chelsea 4-1 to reach women's Champions League final

Defending champion Barcelona reached the women's Champions League final in dominant fashion on Sunday after winning 4-1 at Chelsea in their semifinal return leg to advance 8-2 on aggregate.
Slick Barcelona stayed on course for a third straight Champions League title and fourth overall, and will meet either record eight-time winner Lyon or Arsenal in the final.
They played their semifinal return leg in France later Sunday, with Lyon 2-1 up from the first leg. Lyon and Barcelona have met in the final in three of the past six seasons.
The final takes place on May 24 at Lisbon's 50,000-capacity Estádio José Alvalade.
Barcelona took its goal tally in this season's competition to a whopping 44 and also recorded a ninth straight win.
Chelsea was overwhelmed 4-1 in the first leg and fell behind midway through the first half when Aitana Bonmatí scored a brilliant solo goal.
She picked up the ball inside her own half and broke down the right at pace before rifling a shot into the top right corner from just inside the penalty area.
Moments earlier, Chelsea midfielder Sjoeke Nüsken shot straight at goalkeeper Cata Coll from close range.