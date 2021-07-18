This time last year, PGA Tour player and one-time winner Michael Thompson strolled the 3M Open's final fairway in Blaine without fans, friends and family joining his second tour victory — and his first since the 2013 Honda Classic.

You'd think his victory was the highlight of his COVID-19 interrupted season.

"Well, actually, no, my daughter was born the week after the Players, the week after we shut down golf," he said.

He and his wife, Rachel, witnessed in March 2020 the birth of their second adopted child, daughter Laurel Marie.

"But the 3M was a close second," Thompson said.

A top 25 finisher five times in 21 starts this season, Thompson returned to TPC Twin Cities in Blaine recently to promote the tournament whose title he will defend starting Thursday. No. 124 on the FedExCup rankings, Thompson was asked questions and he answered.

Q What's it like coming back here? What do you remember most?

A It was just exciting. After we won, me and my caddie and some friends just hung out there at the bar and had a few drinks and told stories and reminisced on the great shots. That's a great memory. Seeing the course again, I can remember specific shots, right? Just remembering those is special. It's just nice to be back here.

Q Which shots do you remember most?

A The first moment was my approach shot into 18 on Saturday. I had a decision to make whether I was going to lay up and try to get it close. I was talking to my caddie, Damian Lopez, who we all call D-Lo. I was incredibly nervous because if I hit it in the water, I make a big number. He told me, "All right, pro, time to step up and play the game." It totally relaxed me. It showed me he had full confidence in my ability and sure enough I pulled off the shot.

Q Did winning again seven years after you first did relieve pressure?

A Yes, 100 percent. You hear a lot of people say the second one in the hardest to win, and it's so true. The first one is so great, but you don't know if you can do it again. Once I did, it feels like I solidified my status on tour. It's a great confidence builder. I haven't backed it up yet, but I'm going to have a couple more years of tour status. You never know when the game is going to show up.

Q What's the difference winning a second time around, seven years after you first did?

A It's just a little bit more relaxed. I don't feel like I have to prove myself as much anymore. I pickeda great time to win because the tour lumped in last year with this year, so I have a three-year exemption now, which is phenomenal. I'm in a great position to further my career and hopefully win a couple more times.

Q Last year, no fans were there to celebrate with you. What was that like?

A Walking up 18, I had a lot of sponsors and tournament organizers, grounds crew and staff. There were a few people, but not the diehard fans you want to show. When you're playing well especially, you want that experience. It's a bit surreal being in that moment, being in that attention. I'm not a guy who likes the center of attention a lot, but when you're playing well you want to share it with people.

It's part of the reason we play sports, right? To get everybody involved, to show off our talents and have people there to experience the moment with us. For me, what makes professional golf is the fans. I'm excited.

Q What makes this TPC Twin Cities course distinctive?

A To me, it's the greens. Last year, they were so perfectly smooth. I had a really good eye for seeing lines last year. That's the biggest positive memory I have. Tee to green, the course is very Point A to Point B. That suits well for me and my game. I won at Honda and did the same thing here. I grew up in Arizona, and a lot of desert golf is that way.

Q Did you know there's a D-Lo here in town already?

A No, I didn't know that.

Q The Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell.

A We'll have to get them together.