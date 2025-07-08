Defendants released in Massachusetts as pay dispute with public defenders remains unresolved

BOSTON — Defendants are being released in Massachusetts in the wake of a prolonged dispute over pay for the state's public defenders, and one of those set free was charged with a serious crime.
The first four defendants without legal representation were freed Monday by a Boston judge following a ruling last week by the state's highest court to implement a process that requires releasing defendants without attorneys after a week. Among them was a man accused of strangling his pregnant girlfriend.
Under the so-called Lavallee protocol, more are expected to be released in the coming days unless lawmakers address demands from public defenders for a moderate pay increase. The state agency representing public defenders had proposed a pay increase from $65 an hour to $73 an hour over the next two fiscal years for lawyers in district court, an increase from $85 an hour to $105 an hour for lawyers in Superior Court and $120 an hour to $150 an hour for lawyers handling murder cases.
But the 2026 fiscal year budget of $60.9 billion signed Friday by Democratic Gov. Maura Healey didn't include any increase. Public defenders mostly in district courts have refused to take on new cases since May, arguing they are the lowest-paid public defenders in New England.
''While the court's decision last week to implement the Lavalle protocols is welcome news and a critical step in making sure that people are not held in custody without lawyers, it is far from a solution to the crisis the courts are in,'' said Shira Diner, a lecturer at the Boston University School of Law and the immediate past president of the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.
''Every day that our courts are without bar advocates is another day the criminal legal system isn't running the way that it's supposed to,'' she said. ''Without appropriately compensated lawyers in court, the system cannot function."
Democratic legislative leaders would need to consider a supplemental budget in the coming weeks to accommodate a pay raise, but there was no immediate sign that a plan was in the works.
''The right to legal representation is a crucial element of the Constitutional guarantee to a fair trial," a spokesman for the House said in an email statement. ''At the same time, the House has a responsibility to Massachusetts taxpayers to ensure that we budget in a fiscally responsible manner, especially during this period of significant economic uncertainty.''