DULUTH, Minn. — A judge has found a defendant accused of fatally shooting one man and injuring another in Hibbing nearly three years ago guilty of murder and assault.

Jerome Spann waived his right to a jury trial and opted for a judge to decide his case. A court trial ended in August and Judge Rachel Sullivan issued her ruling Monday.

Prosecutors allege that Spann exited an SUV Christmas night of 2018 and fired into a group of people standing outside a residence in Hibbing.

A man with whom Spann had a dispute, 34-year-old Jeryel McBeth, was shot three times and died at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing. Spann continued to fire another four or five rounds and wounded 25-year-old Jamien Stuckey.

A Hibbing police officer testified to a grand jury that he had responded to Spann's residence a day before the killing after the defendant called 911 to report McBeth "banging on his door and threatening to assault him."

Other witnesses testified that Spann had been carrying a handgun and had been threatening McBeth's life in the weeks before the killing.

A sentencing date has not been set.