Gophers Basketball
Gophers' Kalscheur out 3-4 weeks with broken finger; Robbins not practicing with severe ankle sprain
Gophers men's basketball coach Richard Pitino gave injury updates Friday on starters Gabe Kalscheur and Liam Robbins.
$2.575M home in Deephaven was designed for entertaining
Home sits on almost an acre of wooded land
Local
Catalytic converters at center of a Twin Cities crime wave
Police say there is little they can do to prevent the thefts and that it's tough to catch crooks unless they are caught in the act. It's also frustrating and expensive for victims.
Sports
Gophers, Mavericks, more: Projecting the NCAA men's hockey field
We're only five weeks away from puck drop in the national tournament, and details are starting to emerge. Subjectivity will play a big role this year in the selections.
Local
Lured by bacon cheeseburgers, dog rescued after months outside in Minnesota's subzero cold
Hobbes spent 66 days ranging across hundreds of miles before he was tracked down and brought home safely.