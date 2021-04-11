Victor Vescovo had been sitting for several hours inside a small metal ball more than 21,000 feet below the surface of the Philippine Sea last month when bright orange specks began appearing on his computer screen. His sonar had found several small pieces of … something.

"They looked like wreckage," recalled Vescovo, who spent 20 years in the U.S. Navy before founding an underwater-exploration company, Caladan Oceanic.

The specks were the first sign that Vescovo and his team had located what they were looking for: the wreckage of what was thought to be the USS Johnston, a Navy destroyer sunk by Japanese warships during World War II. Confirmation of the ship's identity is being cheered by the Navy.

The shipwreck, at a depth greater than 4 miles, is the deepest ever recorded, according to the explorers.

The Johnston sank Oct. 25, 1944, during the pivotal Battle of Leyte Gulf, widely considered WWII's largest naval battle. The ship was part of a small U.S. task unit confronting a larger Japanese force that was threatening to cut off the supply lines for an amphibious landing led by Gen. Douglas MacArthur on the strategic island of Leyte.

The Johnston's captain, Cmdr. Ernest Evans, sacrificed his ship and "charged into a massive line of Japanese warships in order to protect the American landing force," according to the Naval History and Heritage Command. The Johnston was badly damaged and eventually sank.

Of the ship's 327 crew members, 186 were lost, including Evans. He later became the first American Indian in the Navy to receive the Medal of Honor, and he was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.

The Johnston's remnants were first discovered in 2019 by another team of explorers, using a remotely operated vehicle at 20,000 feet below the surface, about the vehicle's depth limit. But certain parts of the wreckage, including the ship's hull number, 557, lay beyond that depth. At the time, Navy historians said that they needed to do more research to determine if the wreckage was the Johnston or another destroyer that sank on the same day, the USS Hoel.

The two-person submersible piloted by Vescovo "has no operating depth limitation," allowing it to go farther than the vehicle used in 2019, according to Caladan Oceanic.

Last month, Vescovo and his team came up empty-handed on two dives. But on a third attempt, something new emerged: "the very sharp pointy end of the bow of the ship," Vescovo said during a telephone interview this past week from his home in Dallas. "We were just stunned at how intact it was."

Vescovo slowly steered his submersible to the side of the ship and, he recounted, "there it was, bright white numbers, on the hull: 557."

Vescovo recalled: "I turned to my co-pilot, because I was very busy piloting the sub and making sure that we were safe, and I said, 'Get a picture! Get a picture!' "

On their fourth dive, they took more pictures and video, which showed two 5-inch gun turrets, twin torpedo racks and several gun mounts on the ship. And, of course, the giant 557. "Imagery from the site clearly shows the ship's hull number 557 confirming the identity of the wreck," the Naval History and Heritage Command said.

The trip to the wreckage of the Johnston was not Vescovo's first headline-making dive. In 2019, he declared that he had made the deepest dive by a human, after piloting a submersible into Challenger Deep, a spot nearly 7 miles down in a long fissure in the western Pacific.

(That claim has been disputed by "Titanic" director James Cameron, who is also a diving devotee and explored the Challenger Deep during a 2012 expedition.)