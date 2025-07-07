Deep-blue Arizona congressional district is up for grabs. Who will fill Raúl Grijalva's shoes?

PHOENIX — For over two decades, much of southern Arizona was represented in Congress by Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva, a champion of environmental, immigrant and Native American causes who cast a large shadow in progressive politics.
He staked out principled but often futile positions, led an influential bloc of progressive elected officials and breezed past Republican challengers in a career that ended with his death in March at age 77.
His daughter is now among a handful of Democrats seeking to fill his shoes in the 7th Congressional District, while a trio of Republicans is vying for the GOP bid in the July 15 primary. Whoever wins will face off in the Sept. 23 general election.
Six of Arizona's nine U.S. House members are Republican. But the 7th District is a Democratic stronghold, so much so that national Republicans don't talk about picking it up, said pollster Mike O'Neil. It stretches across most of the state's border with Mexico and includes parts of Tucson and nearby counties.
Still, the GOP candidates are holding out hope for change for the first time in 22 years.
Here's a look at the candidates:
A handful of Democratic hopefuls
Adelita Grijalva, who served on local governing boards, is regarded as the frontrunner. The Democratic candidates also include former state lawmaker Daniel Hernandez, who is credited with helping save then-U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords' life when she was shot outside a Tucson grocery store in 2011.