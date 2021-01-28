WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard will remain in jail for at least another week despite his lawyers laying out an updated bail plan.

Nyard, 79, was arrested last month on U.S. charges that alleging he sexually abused women and girls after luring them into his orbit with opportunities in fashion and modeling over the last 25 years. The U.S. wants him extradited.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Shawn Greenberg said Thursday she needs time to decide whether Nygard should be released and has reserved her decision until Feb. 5.

His lawyers told court a security company has been hired to provide 24-hour video surveillance of Nygard's home if he should be granted bail. There would also be a security guard on the premises.

Federal lawyers have told court Nygard has the means to flee and the charges he faces in the U.S. are too serious for his release.

A full package of extradition materials from U.S. prosecutors is not expected to be provided to Canadian authorities until February. Nygard's lawyers have said it's unfair to keep him behind bars without complete information on the allegations.

Nygard's arrest on sex trafficking, racketeering and related charges came after the FBI raided his Manhattan offices last year.

The raid came soon after 10 women sued Nygard, saying he enticed young and impoverished women to his Bahamas estate with cash and promises of modeling and fashion opportunities. Several plaintiffs in the suit, filed in New York City, said they were 14 or 15 years old when Nygard gave them alcohol or drugs and then raped them.