Deciphering the reasons behind Shedeur Sanders' stunning free fall in the NFL draft

It's not often that the 144th overall pick is the biggest story of the NFL draft.
But Shedeur Sanders was not the usual 144th pick and his situation transcended football. The narrative around Sanders blurred lines between sports, race and culture.
The former University of Colorado quarterback was the center of a three-day spectacle of cringe that will live in football lore for a long time. Sanders fell from a potential top-five overall selection on Thursday to the fifth round on Saturday in an excruciating slide that had his supporters fuming and detractors laughing.
The Cleveland Browns finally ended Sanders' misery with the No. 144 selection, adding the 23-year-old to a crowded quarterback room that includes Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and the injured Deshaun Watson.
Five quarterbacks were selected in this year's draft before Sanders, including Gabriel and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, who went to the Tennessee Titans.
Sanders — the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders — has been among the biggest stories in college football over the past four years, first at Jackson State and then with the Buffaloes. The quarterback's play on the field, and occasionally brash personality on and off it, have made him one of the sport's lightning rods.
Below, The Associated Press examines some of the potential reasons for Sanders' free fall, using the QB's own words, his father's comments, the analysis of pundits and his on-the-field performance.
Shedeur Sanders: The personality