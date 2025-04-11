DeChambeau says YouTube channel experience could benefit him entering weekend at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Bryson DeChambeau was a little skeptical when he first agreed to his own YouTube golf channel. Too intrusive? Too much work, he wondered?
He didn't realize at the time it would help him rediscover his love for the game — and help his mental toughness, too.
In his series of unscripted videos, the two-time U.S Open winner tries to break 50 playing with different celebrities like Tom Brady, John Daly and Tony Romo on the channel. He attempts to do the same with some cheaper versions of golf clubs purchased on discount websites likes Amazon and Temu. He's even attempted to break course records at places around the country he has never played before.
''YouTube golf has made me feel like a kid again,'' DeChambeau said Friday at Augusta National.
DeChambeau seems to be more relaxed these days, and enters the weekend in the hunt for his first Masters title at 7-under 137 after 36 holes.
He has gone to great lengths to change his image and brand, and the channel has helped boost his fanbase amid his move to Saudi-backed LIV golf.
''When I started out, I was like, man, this is going to be a lot of work,'' DeChambeau said. ''And once we started putting in challenges that were fun and interesting and different, it kind of made me feel like I was that, you know, 11-, 12-year-old going out with your friends and just trying to play as good as you can and do something crazy and different.''
DeChambeau's channel is a little crazy and different — and well received.