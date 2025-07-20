DeChambeau headed for Ryder Cup return after strong rally at British Open

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Bryson DeChambeau was among the players receiving a personal message from American Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley at Royal Portrush this week.
''He put something in our lockers that was pretty inspirational,'' DeChambeau said Sunday.
''It meant a lot.''
Helped by a strong comeback at the British Open, DeChambeau appears to be headed for a return to the U.S. team for the matches against Europe at Bethpage Black in September.
He looked to be on his way home after shooting 7-over 78 in the first round Thursday, only to dig deep and bounce back with 65-68-64 finish. He was in a tie for 10th place, following up a tie for fifth at the Masters and tied second at the PGA Championship.
DeChambeau has seven top-10 finishes in his last 13 appearances in the majors, including a win at the U.S. Open last year.
DeChambeau solidified the No. 5 spot in the points standings for U.S. Ryder Cup qualifying. The top six qualify automatically to the team and Bradley also has six picks.
Because he plays on the LIV Golf circuit, DeChambeau cannot gain any more points before the qualifying period finishes after four more tournaments.