DeChambeau collapses on Green Mile, falling from 1st to tie for 8th at PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For a brief minute, it seemed Bryson DeChambeau was beginning to lock in on a third major championship.
The notorious long-ball hitter had just made birdie on the 15th hole Saturday to get to 8-under-par, giving him sole possession of the lead at the PGA Championship. And then Quail Hollow's famous three closing holes known as the Green Mile — and a few untimely gusts of win — changed everything.
The two-time U.S. Open champion made bogey on No. 16 and double bogey on 17.
In a span about about 90 minutes, DeChambeau went from first place to tied for eighth and six shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler with a round left.
While DeChambeau struggled down the stretch, Scheffler seized the moment. The world's No. 1 player played the final five holes in 5 under to take command of the tournament at 11-under 202. Scheffler led by three shots over Alex Noren.
DeChambeau's decline started on the par-4 16th hole, the same hole that Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Scheffler all double-bogeyed Thursday.
He missed a makeable par putt, taking his first bogey of the day.
Then he found the water on the par-3 17th, forcing him to take a stroke and drop. The LIV Golf player finished with a 5, sending him spiraling down the leaderboard.