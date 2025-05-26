Debt-stricken Sri Lanka and New Zealand discuss ways to deepen bilateral trade and investment ties

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Debt-stricken Sri Lanka hosted one of New Zealand's top ministers to discuss ways to deepen bilateral ties in areas such as trade, tourism and agriculture.
Winston Peters, New Zealand's deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister, met Sri Lanka Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath in the capital Colombo on Monday. The five-day visit by Peters is scheduled to continue until Wednesday
The visit comes as Sri Lanka struggles to emerge from its worst economic crisis, which began in the Indian Ocean island nation three years ago.
The countries have improved relations in recent years, establishing a New Zealand embassy in Colombo in 2021 and a Sri Lankan embassy in Wellington this year.
The discussion Monday focused on advancing ties in trade, investment, agriculture, education and tourism, Herath said.
''We also explored expanding trade links in high-potential sectors such as diary, processed food, fresh produce and discussed improving market access for Sri Lankan products,'' Herath told reporters.
He commended New Zealand's support in developing Sri Lanka's dairy industry, saying it had a ''transformational impact on rural livelihood.''
Sri Lanka has embarked on an effort to expand and modernize its domestic diary industry in recent years, but still produces only about 40% of the country's demand for milk and dairy products, while the balance is imported.