OTTAWA, Ontario — Jake DeBrusk had two goals and an assist, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Saturday night.
DeBrusk stars as the Canucks hold off the Senators for a 4-3 win
Jake DeBrusk had two goals and an assist, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Saturday night.
By The Associated Press
Kiefer Sherwood had a goal and an assist for Vancouver in the opener of a six-game trip. Teddy Blueger also scored, and Elias Pettersson had two assists.
Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen stopped 26 shots.
Ottawa lost its fifth consecutive game. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist. Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle also scored.
Sherwood's sixth goal of the season lifted Vancouver to a 4-1 lead 8:41 into the third period.
Giroux scored a power-play goal at 16:29 and Stutzle made it 4-3 with 44 seconds left. But the Senators were unable to complete their late rally.
Vancouver played without defenseman Quinn Hughes for most of the game. He was assessed a boarding major and game misconduct at 12:29 of the first for a hit on Josh Norris that resulted in a facial injury.
Linus Ullmark made 17 saves in the loss.
Frustration set in for Tkachuk in the third period. He took cross-checking, fighting and game misconduct penalties with just over six minutes remaining.
Takeaways
Canucks: It was a rough night for Vancouver's special teams. The Canucks went 1 for 6 on the power play, and the Senators converted two of their three chances with the man advantage.
Senators: Fell to 1-10-1 when giving up the first goal.
Key moment
The Senators didn't make the most of a five-minute power play in the first period when Hughes served a boarding major.
Key stat
Ottawa has lost five straight games to Vancouver, giving up four or more goals each game.
Up next
The Canucks travel to Boston to meet the Bruins on Tuesday. Ottawa hosts the Calgary Flames on Monday.
___
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
AP Top 25: Alabama, Mississippi out of top 10 and Miami, SMU are in; Oregon remains unanimous No. 1
Alabama and Mississippi tumbled out of the top 10 of The Associated Press Top 25 poll Sunday and Miami and SMU moved in following a chaotic weekend in the SEC and across college football in general.