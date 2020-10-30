NEW YORK — Problems with a crane at a supertall skyscraper nearing completion in New York City sent debris falling, but no one was injured, officials said Thursday.
Video posted to social media showed the top of the crane revolving in a full circle in rainy weather at the building, which has topped out at over 1,400 feet, on West 57th Street in Manhattan.
The Fire Department of New York said operations at the building started shortly before 7 p.m. The Department of Buildings had sent inspectors to the scene. Traffic was shut down in the area, and subway trains were rerouted.
The skyscraper was developed by JDS Construction Group. A message was left with the company.
