Debby finally moves out of the US, though some flooding risk and power outages remain

The weather service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Pennsylvania's capital city early Friday. Forecasters said the tornado, with peak winds estimated at 105 mph (169 kph), touched down just after 4:30 a.m. in Harrisburg and traveled north for almost 3 ½ miles (5.6 kilometers), blowing off a set of overhead doors at a warehouse and causing roof damage to a church and roof and structural damage to several homes, as well as uprooting dozens of trees.